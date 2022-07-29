Sapulpa Church Sponsors Struggling Families In The Philippines

Friday, July 29th 2022, 8:54 am

The First Church of God in Sapulpa helps sponsor struggling families in the Philippines.

Those families are now in need of the community’s help after dozens of homes caught on fire in a village.

There were no casualties, but help is needed as recovery efforts continue.

Linda Jackson and her husband are members of the First Church of God in Sapulpa which helps to sponsor Jingky Mey Valencia who lives in the village.

Through the “Children of Promise” program families like Jackson are able to help more than 5,000 kids in need around the world.

Jackson says families can get access to food, clothing and medical care.

She challenges people in the community to give back as the village works to recover.

Jackson says the people are so grateful for any help they receive.

“To see the pictures of the stark poverty they live in and they are so grateful. They write 4 times a year and tell you how grateful they are. Plus how good they are doing in school and just to tell you about every single item that was given to them. They are just very grateful,” said Linda Jackson, Children of Promise Sponsor.

Jackson added that families who live there typically only make about $100 a year.

The plan is for Jingky Mey’s village to start rebuilding once they raise enough money.

To help them recover you can donate by Clicking Here.



