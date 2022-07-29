Tulsa City Council Holds Forum For Open District 4 Seat

Friday, July 29th 2022, 5:01 pm

By: News On 6

Four candidates running for an open Tulsa City Council seat worked to stand out at a forum Thursday night.

District 4 covers downtown and the north part of midtown. Matthew Fransein, Michael Feamster, Laura Bellis, and Bobby Dean Orcutt were all at the event Thursday night to speak with the voters.

"I would say it's probably one of our most active areas politically in the city. This event is important because it gives you a moment to meet and introduce yourself, and find out the issues for all of the candidates in that race," said attendee Amanda Swope who is also running for the state legislature.

Current District 4 councilor Kara Joy McKee is not running for re-election.