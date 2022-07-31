Owasso First Assembly Hosts 10th Annual ‘Day Of Hope’ Event

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 7:22 pm

An Owasso church helped people get ready to go back to school with free school supplies and groceries Saturday morning.

Church leaders at the Owasso First Assembly want to help those with the supplies they need to go back to school.

People can stay in their cars and get breakfast, groceries and backpacks full of school supplies.

This is the 10th annual “Day of Hope” event.

Anyone in Owasso and surrounding areas can come, but the only request is that the kids are in the car when the items are picked up.

Church leaders said they are expecting 400 to 500 cars to come Saturday morning for the supplies.

They hope this giveaway will help families who might be struggling this time of year.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 11:30 a.m. or until the church runs out of supplies.