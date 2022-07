Saturday, July 30th 2022, 8:18 pm

By: News On 6

More than 400 people were dodging, diving, dipping and ducking at the BOK Center on Saturday.

The 9th annual Dodgebrawl tournament combines fun with community support, as teams of 6 compete to donate to local charities.

The top 3 teams win money for the charity of their choice, with first place getting $1,500 to donate and $1,000 to keep for themselves.

Prizes are also given to the best team name and best team uniform.