Union High School Hosts Girls All-State Wrestling Showcase

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 8:22 pm

By: News On 6

Some Union High School athletes are ready to make history Saturday.

In 100 years of Oklahoma wrestling, this will be the first time in history that girls are allowed to participate in an All-State event.

To celebrate, Union High School hosted its first Oklahoma Girls All-State Wresting Showcase.

Out of the 38 senior athletes that could participate, 31 signed up to compete.

"Just for the girls to be recognized on the same platform as the boys, it's big, so it's exciting just to be here. A lot of history going on right now," said parent Kiounta Cathey.

The event was funded entirely by corporate and private donations.

All donations will go exclusively to pay for the costs related to the girls' first all-state wrestling match.