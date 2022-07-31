Skiatook Man Organizes Neighborhood Celebration For Couple's 76th Anniversary

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 8:27 pm

By: News On 6

A Skiatook community is helping make a couple's anniversary extra memorable!

Dean and Laurna Wyatt have been married for 76 years.

To make this occasion even more special, a neighbor and friend, James Fohey, organized a "drive-by" celebration that took place Saturday morning.

Fohey rounded up the community, everyone from cops to first responders to lawyers, to come out and celebrate the couple on their special day.

"They've been here for 12 years at their house. I believe he is 95 and they're a year apart, 95 and 94. He's always out there mowing his own yard, and then also, it's really unique, because within our edition he also takes care of 6 rentals," said Fohey.

Fohey calls Dean the "Google" of wisemen, and says he knows a little something about every topic.