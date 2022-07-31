Homeschool Track Athlete To Represent Tulsa In 2022 Junior Olympics

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 9:37 pm

A homeschooled athlete will be representing Tulsa in the 2022 Junior Olympics in North Carolina on Thursday.

Cristian Smith loves to run, but more importantly, he loves to win.

When he's on the track, he says he is as laser-focused as can be.

"When I run....it makes me feel good," Cristian said.

Cristian is representing the Tulsa Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools (NOAH) at this year's Junior Olympics.

The NOAH program helps kids stay involved in athletics while learning from home.

It's a team where Assistant Coach Mark Brandenburgh says this community can come together.

"The Tulsa NOAH group, which is multiple sports, but particularly for track and field, is that special place," Brandenburgh said.

Brandenburgh says Cristian has the tools to be a successful athlete such as talent and good coaches around him.

But he says Cristian's greatest quality is his work ethic, which is beyond his years

"Anytime we say on our group app that we're going to have practice, even in the offseason he shows up," Brandenburgh said. "He's usually the first one there."

Cristian finished fourth at the AAU Region 16 meet in June.

He says his favorite event is the 1500-meter race.

He can sure run fast when it's meet time, and he knows it too.

"The 1500...my fastest time is 5:24," Cristian said.

Cristian says he plays other sports but wants to mainly focus on track.

As for what he wants to do when he grows up, he already has his answer.

"That's the sport I want to focus on," Cristian said. "When I grow up, that's what I want to be.....is a track star."

Cristian will be running the 1500-meter race at North Carolina A&T University.