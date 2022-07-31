×
Burn Bans In Effect For Several Counties In Oklahoma:
×
Watch Live: Osage SkyNews 6 Follows A Police Chase In Sand Springs
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
84°
Feels like 89°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, July 31st 2022, 8:57 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31).
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31).
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 1)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (July 31).
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 31, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30).
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Georgia University Instructor Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Student
CBS News
A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was shot while sitting in a car.
USDA Cracking Down On Salmonella In Chicken Products
CBS News
The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down.
McKinney Fire, California's Biggest Of Year, Turns Deadly
CBS News
California's largest fire this year has taken at least two lives and was forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroyed homes and ripped through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms.
Music Monday: Checking In With Rick Couri From The Blitz 1170
News On 6
Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to.
Watch: Tips From ER Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson On Staying Safe During The Heat
News On 6
Hot temperatures return to Green Country this week, which can cause some issues with your health.
Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges Hosts 'Camp Get Centered'
News On 6
A summer camp in Tulsa is providing a place for kids with physical disabilities to just be kids.
View More Stories