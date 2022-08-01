Extreme Heat Makes Battling Fires Even More Dangerous For Firefighters

Sunday, July 31st 2022, 10:12 pm

Despite the nice break from the heat, triple digit highs are expected to make a comeback.

Some firefighters say the extreme heat has made their job even more dangerous.

Volunteer fire departments rely on donations from the community, that includes supplies like snacks, water and Gatorade.

During the summer heat, those at the Olive Volunteer Fire Department say having to battle a fire while also battling the sun, can take a toll physically.

"It's been rough," says Olive Volunteer Firefighter Matt Laffoon. "A lot of our guys...they work a full-time job, starting usually 6 a.m. or so and then they workout in the heat and then they get out to come to these fires."

Lafoon says it can be tricky to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially on the job.

"Not all of our trucks have air conditioner in it," Laffoon said. "So they don't have that opportunity to get back in and cool off there."

And it's not just them.

Captain Shaun Dickerson with the Avant Fire Department says the harsh heat makes the gear feel like he's inside a microwave.

"Within the first hour, we're already getting hot with just the gear itself," Dickerson said. "That's not even getting on the fire line. A lot of our firefighters do go down. It happens."

For Laffoon and Dickerson, this isn't a job, it's a calling.

"Being a volunteer, that's what I'm called to do, is to help protect someone's property and save a life," Dickerson said.

"It makes it worth it," Laffoon said. "It really shows that they care for what we're doing and it helps us keep pushing forward so it does mean a lot."

Laffoon says the best way you can help is to either reach out and donate or volunteer at your local volunteer agency.