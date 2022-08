Sunday, July 31st 2022, 9:59 am

By: News On 6

The semi-annual Tulsa Wedding Show aims to make planning that special big day a little easier for brides and grooms-to-be.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel.

Entire wedding parties are invited to meet with more than 100 exhibitors.

Both local specialty shops and large department stores will have all kinds of wedding decorations, gowns, creative services and more.