Sunday, July 31st 2022, 10:25 am

By: News On 6

Golfer Mark Hubbard was frustrated after his tee shot on the 11th hole during Friday's round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

After slamming his club and feeling upset with himself after the shot both he and the crowd noticed the ball took a path straight for and into the cup.

This would be Hubbard's ninth hole-in-one in his career and will likely be one he will always remember.