Man Hospitalized After Being Robbed, Stabbed While Walking Dog

Monday, August 1st 2022, 6:18 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man is in the hospital after being robbed and then stabbed while walking his dog on Monday morning. Officers say they are now looking for two people.

Officers say the victim was walking his dog in the parking lot just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning when two people came up to him and robbed him.

Police say the victim complied with the suspects and handed over his wallet, but police say the suspects still stabbed him and took off.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital and police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

“That’s kind of rare, he did everything right. He handed over his wallet. He wasn’t trying to fight over a wallet and the suspects were just being evil," said Sgt. Darrell Ross from the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say they are now following some leads on two suspects and have searched some local motels. According to police, officers have the full name of one of suspects.

Police say surveillance cameras at the gas station caught everything on video.

Police are also searching for the victim's dog, which ran off during the alleged robbery.












