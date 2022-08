Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:07 am

By: News On 6

Starting on Monday, Tulsa residents can enroll in EMSAcare.

EMSAcare costs just over $5 a month and means residents won't have to pay for transportation during a medical emergency.

August is the only month residents can enroll through a City Utility Account.

To sign up you can call 311 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tulsans can see if they are already enrolled on their City Utility bill. It would be a line item called 'EMSA Medical Services Program.'