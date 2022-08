Monday, August 1st 2022, 8:34 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Tips From ER Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson On Staying Safe During The Heat

A summer camp in Tulsa is providing a place for kids with physical disabilities to just be kids.

The full day-camp for children and teenagers with physical challenges has been going on all summer and this is the last week!

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at "Camp Get Centered," at The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, with a look at the fun.