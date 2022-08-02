Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:15 pm

By: News On 6

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County.

According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.

The chase started in Sand Springs and progressed south until the suspect started heading westbound on Highway 412 toward Cleveland, Oklahoma. An OHP trooper was able to spin the suspect's vehicle but the driver recovered and rammed into a pursuing officer's car.

Shots were fired by a Sand Springs officer in that car but it is unknown if anyone was hit. The suspect then started driving the wrong way down 412 before driving into a wooded area where they abandoned the SUV.

Authorities set a perimeter and searched for hours to find the suspects using K-9, drones, and officers from multiple agencies. An off-duty deputy spotted the three suspects and law enforcement were able to take the suspects into custody just before 6 p.m.

One of the women was taken to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration.

Sand Springs Police confirmed that no officers were injured during the chase.

Stay tuned for updates.