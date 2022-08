Monday, August 1st 2022, 5:08 pm

By: News On 6

School for kids is right around the corner and a new study found that elementary school students who get less than 9 hours of sleep per night could have difficulties with memory and problem-solving skills.

Sleep expert Tara Hess joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. Monday to share her advice on how to make sure your kids are ready to return to the classroom.