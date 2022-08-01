×
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, August 1st 2022, 6:38 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at your seven-day planner.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at your seven-day planner.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, August 2.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, August 2.
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at your seven-day planner.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, August 2.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Authorities: Tulsa Man Convicted For Child Abuse, Neglect Of 2-Month-Old
News On 6
A Tulsa man is sentenced to two years behind bars for fracturing a two-month-old baby's ribs, police said.
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
Jordan Tidwell
A closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday.
US Senate Debate: Capitol Riot
News On 6
US Senate candidates Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon discuss lawmakers' actions after the Jan. 6 capitol riot.
WATCH: U.S. Senate GOP Runoff Debate
News On 6
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon talk issues during a runoff debate to see which Republican candidate will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Hosted by News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright and News 9 anchor Karl Torp.
US Senate Debate: Election Aftermath
News On 6
US Senate candidates Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon discuss if former President Donald Trump was wrong for delaying the peaceful transfer of power.
US Senate Debate: Closing Statements
News On 6
US Senate candidates Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon give their closing arguments for why they should be elected to the senate.
