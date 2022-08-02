Tulsa Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Rolling Gun Battle On BA Expressway

Monday, August 1st 2022, 9:47 pm

Tulsa Police identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Officials said Terek Chairs was killed in a gun battle between people in two cars.

Tulsa police are looking for the people who were doing the shootings. Police said it’s a complicated crime scene, because they don’t know exactly how far it went or how many shots were fired.

Tulsa police said Terek Chairs was driving a stolen vehicle going East on the BA Expressway around 1 a.m. Sunday. People in another car heading in the same direction pulled up next to Chairs’ vehicle and started shooting.

“There’s other vehicles that are on the highway,” said Andre Baul, TPD Officer. “These rounds could be going anywhere.”

Witnesses who were driving on Highway 51 told police someone in the stolen car began firing back before Chairs crashed into the center median.

“It’s not like a side street where there’s minimal traffic. This is a Highway where you have 300,000+ Tulsans that go through every day. So, for us to try and preserve what we call a scene is, I wouldn’t say impossible but it’s daunting,” said Baul.

Officer Andre Baul said several people were inside the vehicle when Chairs was shot and killed.

“That’s the most tragic thing… that somebody actually lost their life out of this,” said Baul.

Police said one of the passengers in that car was shot several times but survived.

Officers believe the people in the other car may have gotten off the highway at Memorial.

“Trying to retrace some steps of where the victims came from and possibly may give some insight on where the suspect may have come from,” said Baul.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward if police make an arrest.