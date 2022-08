Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 6:38 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue.

Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is now under investigation.





