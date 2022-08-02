Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 6:49 am

By: News On 6

Man Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder Sentenced To Life In Prison

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man during a robbery in November of 2019.

According to police, Princeton Porter was found tied up and dead inside an apartment near 71st and Lewis in November of 2019. Police say Porter had been robbed and his car was stolen.

Officers found William Wright and Teyon Brooks driving the stolen car the next day. The men ran from police into an apartment and were involved in a hour0long standoff before being arrested.

William Wright was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Brooks was convicted of accessory to murder and got five years in prison.

