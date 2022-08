Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 9:12 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman helped a cancer patient from Detroit meet her favorite hippo!

Cayla Brown, from Tulsa, saw a TikTok video of cancer patient Christina Costa in Detroit and it got her motivated to help make the her wish come true by making arrangements at the Cincinnati Zoo for her to see Fiona.

Cayla and Christina joined the News On 6 team live on Tuesday to talk about the trip.