Suspects Involved In High-Speed Sand Springs Chase Identified By Authorities

Three Suspects Arrested After Chase & 7 Hour Manhunt In Sand Springs

The Sand Springs Police Department released the suspects' names that were involved in the Monday morning police pursuit ending in Pawnee County.

Police said Brandon Beaty, 31, Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, were involved in the pursuit.

Charges for all three suspects are pending and police said only Brandon is in custody at this time.

The three suspects were accused of stealing from a Tractor Supply business in Sands Springs before starting a pursuit with police.

Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone captured shots of a trooper trying to disable the stolen SUV, then showing the driver hitting a patrol and Sand Springs police car.

The driver then went the wrong way on Highway 412, barely missing a semitruck head-on.

