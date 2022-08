Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 3:19 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On August 3, 2022

Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition Deadline Extension

The Cherokee Nation is extending the application deadline for its 2022-23 'Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition.'

Applications will now be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday August 12th.

Contestants must be between four and 12 and be Cherokee Citizens living in the tribe's reservation.

Fore more information, Click Here.