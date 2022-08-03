TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:43 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Public Schools board has approved a plan to teach Kiowa language classes.

The district will partner with the tribe for the classes that will also focus on Kiowa culture.

The classes are available to any student who is interested and do not come at any extra cost to the district.

"When we talk about diversity, this is what we want to see. So I'm just excited for this and looking forward to this," said Judith Barba Perez, TPS Board Member.

The Kiowa language is considered extremely endangered and experts believe there are fewer than 20 fluent speakers today.