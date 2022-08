Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 9:52 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming Dove Season

Dove season in Oklahoma is less than a month away, and it's a great time to introduce someone new to the outdoors.

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team to discuss the upcoming dove season and a big deer hunting expo that's coming up in the state.

For more details on how to register for the Hunting Expo Click Here.

For details on in-person hunter safety courses, Click Here.