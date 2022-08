Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 10:23 am

By: News On 6

Reasor's is bringing back their very popular Hatch Green Chile Fest, from August 3 through August 30.

All Reasor's locations are set to import a limited amount of green chilis from New Mexico, and will be featuring many events and deals centered around the peppers.

The store also plans to temporarily carry all types of green chile products, ranging from mac and cheese to wine.

The event will last throughout the month of August and will be featured to some degree at every Reasor's location.