Cooking Corner: Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos


Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 1:47 pm
We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos.

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ingredients:

½ pkg                   wonton wrappers, cut in half & deep fried

6-8 oz                   Ahi tuna, raw & diced

½ cup                   Cucumbers, diced

1 ea                      Avocado, cored & diced

1 ea                      Jalapeño, sliced thin

¼ cup                   Green onions, sliced thin

1 tabl                    Sesame seeds, toasted

Sriracha Mayo

½ cup                   Mayonnaise

2 tabl                    Sriracha sauce

Poke Sauce

½ cup                   Soy sauce

2 tabl                    Sesame oil

1 tabl                    Brown sugar

1 teas                   Fresh ginger, grated

1 tabl                    Chili oil

Method:

On plate arrange wonton crisps, sprinkle raw tuna, cucumber, avocado & jalapeño or crisps.Drizzle poke sauce over all, dollop Sriracha mayo on plate and garnish with green onions & toasted sesames.

