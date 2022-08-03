Cooking Corner: Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 1:47 pm

By: News On 6

We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos.

You can check out more recipes like this by clicking HERE.





Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ingredients:

½ pkg wonton wrappers, cut in half & deep fried

6-8 oz Ahi tuna, raw & diced

½ cup Cucumbers, diced

1 ea Avocado, cored & diced

1 ea Jalapeño, sliced thin

¼ cup Green onions, sliced thin

1 tabl Sesame seeds, toasted

Sriracha Mayo

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 tabl Sriracha sauce

Poke Sauce

½ cup Soy sauce

2 tabl Sesame oil

1 tabl Brown sugar

1 teas Fresh ginger, grated

1 tabl Chili oil

Method:

On plate arrange wonton crisps, sprinkle raw tuna, cucumber, avocado & jalapeño or crisps.Drizzle poke sauce over all, dollop Sriracha mayo on plate and garnish with green onions & toasted sesames.

Bon Appetit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC