Cooking Corner: Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos.
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
Ingredients:
½ pkg wonton wrappers, cut in half & deep fried
6-8 oz Ahi tuna, raw & diced
½ cup Cucumbers, diced
1 ea Avocado, cored & diced
1 ea Jalapeño, sliced thin
¼ cup Green onions, sliced thin
1 tabl Sesame seeds, toasted
Sriracha Mayo
½ cup Mayonnaise
2 tabl Sriracha sauce
Poke Sauce
½ cup Soy sauce
2 tabl Sesame oil
1 tabl Brown sugar
1 teas Fresh ginger, grated
1 tabl Chili oil
Method:
On plate arrange wonton crisps, sprinkle raw tuna, cucumber, avocado & jalapeño or crisps.Drizzle poke sauce over all, dollop Sriracha mayo on plate and garnish with green onions & toasted sesames.
Chef Devin Levine CEC