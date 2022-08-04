Tulsa Public Pools Closing For The Season This Weekend

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 9:56 pm

It may be hard to believe given how hot it is, but Tulsa's public pool season is coming to a close this weekend.

The city said it made a splash this summer, but it's been a tough couple of months. First, struggling to open, and then to stay open because of a lifeguard shortage.

Oh, to be a kid again... "I can dunk my siblings," said one kid. While another kid said they enjoy, "doing the rock-climbing wall and jumping off the diving board."

"We come out here every day. It's really fun. I get to play with my friends so it's just like quality time," a kid told News On 6.

However, students are heading back to school and Saturday is their last chance to play at Tulsa's public pools.

"That's horrible. They need to stay open all day cause I like this pool," said a kid. "Open them back up next week," another kid chimed in.

"Please don't close the pools. It's really hot and we need them," said a third kid. "I wish they could make like an inside pool," one kid told News On 6.

"You think of pools closing Labor Day. 80-90 percent of my employees are going to college," said Nick Pond, Aquatics Manager for the City of Tulsa. "The little staff we have now will be completely gone by the end of this week."

Aquatics Manager Nick Pond said they've struggled to stay open with only 20 lifeguards when they need 35.

"Lacy, we're able to open 6 days a week. McClure, we're able to open 6 days a week. Berry and Whiteside, we had to switch with one team," said Pond.

Pond hopes to have Reed Park Pool's renovations complete by next season, and said they plan to move Berry Pool to Chamberlain Park, eventually.

He said 10s of thousands of people use Tulsa's pools each summer. "McClure is our largest pool. We'll regularly have 400-500 visit in a day," said Pond.

Heat plays its part in that, as well. "It's hot," said a kid.

"It's like 160 degrees," another kid told News On 6. "It gets hot," Pond agreed.

Pond's lifeguards work in 45-minute rotations. "On days where we only have 5 here, that goes from 45 minutes off to 30 minutes off," said Pond.

The city is holding a K-9 Splash at McClure Pool Sunday, Aug. 7.

There are two sessions; the first is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by Session II from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city said four people can get in free with each dog, with a limit of three dogs per family.

Tickets for each dog are $10 and must be purchased at Centennial Center at Veterans Park before the event.

All the dogs participating in the event must have current shots, not be “in heat,” and need to be on a leash when entering or exiting the pool area.

