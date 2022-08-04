Skiatook Voters To Decide On 1 Cent Sales Tax For New Police, Fire Stations

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 7:15 am

The City of Skiatook is proposing a one-cent sales tax that leaders say would be used to provide upgrades to public safety. Among the improvements include the construction of new state-of-the-art police and fire stations.

City manager Brad White says the buildings need to be replaced because they are outgrown and outdated. The city says there is no space in the budget for the upgrades, which is why they’re asking for the tax.

"We’re doing all that we can out of the budget that we produce every year, we have a lot of things going on here in Skiatook that we’re obligated to," said White. "We just can’t financially afford to do it any other way but ask for a sales tax."

The tax would cover 20 years worth of payments for the buildings. It currently has no expiration and could be used after the 20 years for future upkeep of the facilities.

White says both the police and fire departments have seen an increase in call volume in recent years, and the upgrades would provide more space for workers.

"Skiatook is growing and has been for several years now," said White. "The facilities that we have need to be brought up to date, the same way we would do an electric line or water line, our infrastructure is what makes Skiatook and these facilities are a big part of that."

The first of two public meetings on the proposed tax is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the police station. The public will be allowed to tour the facilities and see the conditions firsthand.

The fate of the tax will be determined on August 23rd’s Election Day. More information on the proposal, including renderings of the buildings, can be found by Clicking Here.



