Thursday, August 4th 2022, 7:38 am

By: News On 6

A home in Sapulpa was badly damaged after an early morning fire broke out on Thursday.

According to officials, the blaze broke out at around 2 a.m. at the home located near West Claremore Street and Muskogee Avenue.

Officials say the fire damaged about 65% of the house and caused some minor damage to the fence of the house next door.

Nobody was injured in the fire and officials say the cause is now under investigation.