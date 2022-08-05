Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car Overnight

Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:17 am

By: News On 6

Woman Killed After Being Hit By Car Overnight

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a driver hit and killed a woman overnight near 51st and Memorial late Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight.

Police say the victim was crossing Memorial pushing a shopping cart when she was hit by a car in the southbound lanes.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officers on scene called in traffic investigators and shut down southbound traffic along Memorial for about an hour while they investigated the scene and collected evidence.

Police say the driver of the car was a woman and she was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but they believe she may have been homeless.



