Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:28 am

By: News On 6

The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers.

The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest."

The first Switchyard festival will start next May.

