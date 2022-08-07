Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home

Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home.
***
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m.
Police said James does not have a phone or car and they are unsure what clothing he was wearing. Police said he has not shaved or had a haircut recently.
Barnes is black with light skin and stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 210 pounds.
Police said Barnes suffers from several medical conditions that put him at risk. He was in the hospital for a recent seizure.
If you have seen Barnes, call police at 918-596-9222 or 911.