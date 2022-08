Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:21 pm

By: News On 6

The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend.

The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more.

Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine Phetsacksith, is passing on her crown to the incoming princess, Leigha Easley.

Osage Elder Archie Mason is co-emceeing the event.

There's no cost to attend.