Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:21 pm

By: News On 6

More Than 100 Kids Participate In Saint Francis Triathlon

More than 100 athletes participated in a Kids Mini Triathlon Saturday in Tulsa.

Saint Francis Hospital brought the event back for the first time since the pandemic started.

News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to the finish line and spoke to some participants, at 6 p.m.