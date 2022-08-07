Saturday, August 6th 2022, 9:35 pm

By: News On 6

Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons

Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month.

The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back.

Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and Memorial with Marvin Gomez and another person, along with fentanyl and a gun.

Officers say they also found Savanna Ponce loitering in the area and found she was an associate with Jefferson.

After searching their motel room, police say they found meth and 90 fentanyl pills in Ponce's purse.

Officers arrested all three suspects, who are felons, on different complaints.



