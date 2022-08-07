State Department Of Health Says Oklahoma Will Receive 1,400 Monkeypox Vaccine

Sunday, August 7th 2022, 5:56 pm

By: News On 6

Last week, the Biden Administration declared monkeypox a national public health emergency.

That means more federal funding and resources are available to fight the virus.

The CDC shows Oklahoma has eleven cases right now.

"The risk is low unless you've had that close skin contact with someone who has monkeypox," said Madison Thomas, THD Epidemiology Supervisor. "Stay educated, be aware of what the current situation is and what the recommendations are."

The state health department says Oklahoma is getting 1,400 monkeypox vaccine doses and those will be given based on exposure.