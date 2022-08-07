Advocate Alliance Group Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch In Broken Arrow

Sunday, August 7th 2022, 6:32 pm

By: News On 6

Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week Sunday with a bike ride to brunch.

The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District.

The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show.

"We want the community members, especially the LGBTQ+ community members, to know that they have a place in Broken Arrow," said Penny Nelson, event organizer. "That they have safety, they have resources, they can come to us, they can come to our events and they can feel loved and accepted."

Organizers hope these events bring the community together to support Broken Arrow's first Pride Fest, which is next Saturday, August 13th.