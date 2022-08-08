New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa

Monday, August 8th 2022, 4:54 pm

It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa.

If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.

"You'll be attached to bungee cords. The number of cords according to your weight for safety. Then you'll strap in, and we'll be ready to go,” Waite said.

Owner Kirstin Waite says each person is weighed privately and then hooked up to a harness. The energetic class leads you through moves like squats, burpees, jumping jacks, and even flying to the beat of the music. Waite says she was getting her nails done with her daughter when the idea for her studio came to light.

"And I had already been to a class, and I thought, oh this would be so much fun to open. I've always wanted to have my own studio,” Waite said.

She says with the protection of the bungee cords, this type of workout is good for anyone with joint issues or other ailments.

"It is a low-impact, high-cardio exercise, not to mention fun. So, you burn like 400 calories, if not more, advance to different levels, and each one gets harder and more fun,” Waite said.

You can sign up for classes on the Mindbody app. Classes are throughout each day this week through Saturday.

You can find more information at Levitate Bungee Fitness | Facebook