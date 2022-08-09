Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 7:26 am

By: News On 6

Department Of Housing & Urban Development Announces $221M To Tribal Communities For Affordable Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that $221 million will go to tribal communities for affordable housing

HUD Says around $129 million will go toward new construction, rehabilitation and the purchasing of existing housing units to boost affordable housing for Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Another $92 million will go toward community development including infrastructure and community centers.

The funding will be distributed through block grants with application deadlines later in 2022.