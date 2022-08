Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 7:46 am

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation has developed a new program to help Cherokee speakers.

The Nation's News outlet says the program is called the 'Speaker Service' and it has already spent $1.2 million on more than 200 housing projects.

The nation says the projects can include wheel-chair ramps, new roofs, appliances or help to access hearing aids and medical devices.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior says another six million has been set aside for more projects over the next three years.