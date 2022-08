Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 7:58 am

By: News On 6

National Parks Service Awards $2.1M For The Return Of Native American Remains, Sacred Objects

The National Parks Service is awarding $2.1 million for the return of Native American remains and sacred objects.

The funding is part of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The Chickasaw Nation is getting $15,000 in repatriation grants.

The Caddo Tribe will get $100,000 and Gilcrease Museum will get over $85,000 in documentation and consultation grants.