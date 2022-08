Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 8:35 am

By: News On 6

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and legendary tennis pro, announced that she would retire from the sport after competing in this year's U.S. Open.

Williams posted the news on Instagram in collaboration with Vogue.

Williams said she still loves and enjoys tennis, but the countdown has begun and she is focused on being a mom.