Search Underway For 16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen At Party Near California Campground

Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:15 am

By: CBS News

Authorities in Northern Callifornia are asking for the public's help in finding Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl in what may be an abduction case, CBS Sacramento reports.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Rodni, of Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.

Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plates is also missing. The teen's phone has been out of service since the party.

Rodni's friend, Sami Smith, says she was with her most of the night and Rodni was planning to spend the night at the campground.

"I know that she wasn't in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn't have made it far," Smith said. "So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn't take her home."

Authorities say they consider her disappearance suspicious. Search and rescue crews spent part of Sunday looking for her.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a possible abduction case since her car is missing.

Rodni's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, pleaded in an online video for anyone with information to come forward.

"I just want her home," Rodni-Nieman said. "We're so scared and we miss her so much."

Rodni is described as standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top and numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Rodni is a recent graduate of Forest Charter School in Truckee.