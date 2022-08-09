Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 4:12 pm

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit.

Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.

"About three weeks before the break-in, I moved all of our luxury items in there because I didn't want somebody going through the house and seeing our house on the market and deciding to come back and rob us," said Laurelyn.

Laurelyn and Alex say staff at SecurCare notified them that their lock was missing back on July 25th. Then, they filed a police report. Laurelyn says the items she had in her storage shed were priceless.

"It's hard, it's really hard,” said Laurelyn. “My mother was diagnosed with rapid early-onset Alzheimer's two years ago, and the executor of her estate wrote a lot of these things out to me as wedding gifts."

Tulsa Police tell News On 6 they are aware of the break-ins at these storage sheds, but because there aren't any cameras around the units, they don't have any leads.

Police say before signing a lease with a storage company, you should always ask about security and cameras. Laurelyn hopes that her story will encourage others to be more careful.

"Definitely get insurance on your unit,” said Laurelyn. “Make sure you have documented all of your valuables, before you put it into said storage unit, if you are going to store valuables there, research who you are going to use."

News On 6 reached out to the company that owns SecurCare but they have not yet responded.