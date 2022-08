Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 10:23 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Miranda Smith From 'Organizing With Mo' Offers Tips On Getting Back-To-School Ready

Back to school can be a hectic time for families, summer is over and it's time to get back into a routine.

Miranda Smith with 'Organizing with Mo' joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share tips on how to get back-to-school ready.