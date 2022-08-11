OSBI Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On 2017 Comanche County Cold Case

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 6:19 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is now offering a reward in a five-year-old cold case out of Comanche County.

The Bureau is offering $5,000 for information about the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Cache, Oklahoma.

According to the OSBI, Ci'Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead on January 16, 2017.

The OSBI says she was last seen alive at the Walmart in Lawton around 5:45 a.m. They say she left the store with people she knew, but they don't know what happened between then, and when her body was found at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017.