Owasso Public Schools Students Head Back To Class

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 8:14 am

By: News On 6

Thursday is the first day of school for students returning to the classroom in Owasso.

The first school day officially gets underway at 8 a.m. for all secondary students and 9 a.m. for all pre-kindergartners through fifth graders.

New for this school year, Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic planning initiative in conjunction with the Oklahoma State School Board Association to help build a five-year plan for the district. They plan to complete a school climate survey this month and then later this fall, get input from stakeholders in the district about the future. An online survey and community forums are expected to be announced at a later date as part of the planning effort.

Also new this year, the district will add four teacher collaboration days to the calendar. There will be no school on those days, the first of them coming on September 6th.

The district also announced that on inclement weather days, students will pivot to distance learning and work from home.











