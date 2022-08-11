Thursday, August 11th 2022, 12:45 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome Chef Raymond Schafer from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino doing a Waldorf Chicken Salad

This recipe should make 4 Sandwiches

KEEP COLD FOOD BELOW 40 DEGREES

KEEP HOT FOOD ABOVE 140 DEGREES

INGREDIENTS

1 Chicken Breast

1 Tbs Salt & Pepper

2 Tbs Olive Oil

4 Stalks of Celery (small dice)

½ Yellow Onion (small dice)

¼ C Walnuts (toasted)

2/3 C Red Grapes (cut in half)

2/3 C Mayonnaise

4Tbs Parsley (chopped)

2 tsp Lemon Juice

8 Slice Wheat Bread

8 Slice Tomato

8ea Green Leaf Lettuce

1# Potato Chips (choice)

METHOD

1. Toss the Chicken Breasts in Olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast at 325 for 18 minutes and is 165 degrees internal.

2. Cool the chicken quickly in the cooler to 41 degrees or below and dice into 3/8" dice.

3. While the chicken is cooling prep the onions, parsley, celery, toasted walnuts, red grapes, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a salad bowl.

4. Add the cooled diced chicken and toss well. Refrigerate immediately.

5. Toast the bread in the toaster.

6. Assemble the sandwich with the lettuce and tomato on the bottom.

7. Chicken Salad on top with the top slice of bread, cut and enjoy!