Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection to Deadly Shooting

Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quentin Caldwell is asked to call the police.

This is a developing story, stay with News on 6 for the latest updates.




